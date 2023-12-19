House collapses after possible explosion in Broward

Neighbors of a West Park neighborhood were woken up by a loud explosion as one house in the block appears to have exploded overnight.

The house was located at 5241 SW 20th street in West Park, a Broward neighborhood.

Witness videos show the aftermath of what is left of the house as Fire rescue crews look through the rubble in search of any survivors.

According to NBC6’s Julia Bagg, who was live on the scene this morning, rescuers have not confirmed what they have found or whether they have taken anyone to the hospital.

One witness interviewed on the scene described the details.

“I smelled like a tire, rubbery smoke. And then that was it. I didn’t see any fire or anything like that but I’m just guessing. It was like on the ground. It was a massive explosion.”

Broward Sheriff Office Firefighters are investigating the explosion.