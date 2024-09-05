Fort Lauderdale

Famed Hot Dog Heaven in Fort Lauderdale up for sale as owner seeks buyer

Barry Star, the owner of Hot Dog Heaven on West Sunrise Boulevard, says he's ready to retire after 45 years

By Marissa Bagg

For the second time in a week, Fort Lauderdale is learning it could lose a restaurant staple that's been around for decades.

Star said he changed his business model to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and keep his doors open, but said he's ready to pass the baton.

He has listed the restaurant building for $1 million and the business for $375,000.

He said he's hoping someone will carry on his tradition of offering delicious dogs.

"Now that I’m 69, how many more hot dogs do I have to make to say I’m complete?" Star said Thursday. "It’s not that much of a burden, I could do it a little bit longer but if the right opportunity, I’d love to keep it as a hot dog stand and I’m hoping to find the right person to continue it on for us."

Just a few days ago, the owner of Fort Lauderdale's Historic Downtowner and Maxwell Room announced on social media that the restaurant will be closing next month.

Hot Dog Heaven will remain open for now.

