Fort Lauderdale's Historic Downtowner set to close in October

The last day of operation will be Oct. 6

Walking along the New River in Fort Lauderdale will soon look different without one of the city's longtime staples that's set to close.

The owner of the Historic Downtowner and Maxwell Room announced on social media that the restaurant will be closing next month.

Developer Fred Maxwell initially operated at the location beginning in 1925 as Maxwell Arcade.

The restaurant took its place several decades ago and has been a spot popular for everything from Sunday brunch to weddings.

Ownership didn't get into specifics about why the restaurant is closing.

The last day of operation will be Oct. 6.

