‘Turn yourself in': Family calls for justice after woman killed in fiery hit-and-run on I-95

A South Florida family is searching for justice after their loved one was killed in a fiery hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 over the weekend.

Family members say if you knew Alissa Taylor, you knew she was the life of the party, worked hard and did everything for her 10-year-old son Malik.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“He means everything to her,” said sister Earline Scavella. “Malik was her world.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a BMW Sedan slammed into the back of a Nissan Sedan Saturday morning on I-95 south of NW 79th Street in Miami-Dade County. The Nissan burst into flames with the driver still inside the car, investigators said, and the driver died at the scene.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

A driver is on the run after crashing into another vehicle early Saturday on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, killing the other driver inside, authorities said.

Scavella says that driver was her sister Alissa.

“A part of me was taken that morning too,” Scavella said. “They took his mom, my sister, friend, my partner in crime.”

Investigators say they didn't find the driver of the BMW when they showed up and they believe that person ran away.

“My sister lived for her baby and for her to be taken away like this is very hard,” Scavella said. “Accidents happen, but maybe if you would have stopped, you could have helped her.”

Taylor's family and loved ones are holding each other a little tighter and they're pleading for answers.

“If anybody knows anything that helps can bring justice for not only for me but her baby Malik, he deserves the justice,” Scavella said.

The family has a message for the other driver who has left them heartbroken.

“Turn yourself in, mistakes happen, make it easier for yourself and my family turn yourself in,” Scavella said. “Please do it for my nephew, please. He serves justice for his mom.”

There are no new updates in the investigation.

There is a GoFundMe created for the family.