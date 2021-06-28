Family Comforted After Finding Items Following Surfside Condo Collapse

While families continue to search for hope as first responders go through the rubble from Thursday's condo collapse in Surfside, one family believes they got a sign from their missing grandmother.

Thursday morning, the Noriega family rushed to the scene hoping 92-year-old Hilda would be okay. Her grandson, Michael, and his family stood on the side of the collapsed building.

"It was really like a scene out of a movie," he said. "I fell to my knees in realization that my grandmother was in the building that just collapsed."

In disbelief, the family peered through the area looking for signs of life. Michael's father, North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega, found a birthday card and more.

"This is actually my grandmother and my grandfather in their younger years and my father," Michael said while holding a picture.

The family sees the items, including a house blessing on paper that was found, as a sign of hope as they wait for any news.

"It gave me a lot of peace to know that whether my grandmother's soul is in that rubble, it would be a miracle to bring her out alive," Michael said. "But if her soul is in heaven, then i know that she is with Jesus. Either way, we are good. So, we have found comfort in that."