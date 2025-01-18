Family demand answers after daughter killed in October hit-and-run in Davie

A family is desperate for answers months after they lost their loved one in a deadly hit-and-run in Davie.

According to Davie Police, in October, Nicole Bobb was walking on South Flamingo Road when a driver hit her and kept going.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Months after she was killed, police have not arrested anyone for her death.

Bobb's family on Saturday gathered at a Davie restaurant, where a celebration was held in her honor.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Family, friends, old teammates and coaches were in attendance for a small candlelight memorial for the 32-year-old woman.

During the event, everyone shared memories and stories they had with Bobb and showed photos of her on all the televisions inside the restaurant.

Bobb's parents said their daughter had a heart of gold.

They received some of her belongings, which included her phone, sunglasses and watch.

They just got back some of her things this week.

Her mother described the last several months as frustrating and they just want to hear from police.

"All we ask is, just let us know every couple of weeks, haven't found anything, keep us updated, so we know you're still working on it, that's the biggest thing," Elizabeth said. "Just want to know what's going on, that's all."

As of Saturday, police did not provide any updates.

In addition to family and friends, there was another woman at the restaurant who has now become a friend of the family after stopping on the morning of the hit-and-run to see if she could help Bobb.