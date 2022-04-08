Miami

Family of Man Fatally Stabbed at Luxury Miami High-Rise to Speak

Relatives of Christian Toby Obumseli and their attorney have scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference

The family of a man who was found stabbed to death at a luxury high-rise in Miami will be speaking with reporters Friday afternoon.

Obumseli was fatally stabbed in what Miami Police have described as a domestic dispute at the One Paraiso condo building on Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater.

The 27-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Friends of Christian Toby Obumseli said they were shocked to learn of his killing.

Officials said a woman was detained at the scene and later taken for a mental health evaluation. Her identity hasn't been released.

Video obtained by TMZ showed a woman covered in blood as she's surrounded by police officers in the building.

Friends said Obumseli and his girlfriend lived in a unit in the building after moving to South Florida from Texas in the past couple years.

"These are our two friends we’ve gone on vacation with, we go to dinners with, we go out on the town with them, and it seems like it’s straight out of a crime documentary," friend Josh Ramsey said. "We would have never guessed it would have escalated to this point. I think I speak for our whole friend group, we are just shocked. Very distraught about this."

No charges have been filed in the killing and police said it remains under investigation.

