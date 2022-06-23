Family of Woman Who Died After Surgery Reacts to Illegal Post-Op Center Owner's Arrest

Months after a woman died following a procedure at a South Florida plastic surgery clinic, the owner of the recovery home where the woman was supposed to go afterward has been arrested for operating that home illegally.

Police arrested Charlie Butler, 44. Police say Butler was operating the recovery home, Chasing Dreams, in Miami Lakes without a license.

Tanesha Walker, 47, traveled from Indiana to Miami in April for plastic surgery and she died following the procedure.

Police are investigating the death of a woman following a plastic surgery at a clinic in Miami. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi reports

Walker had a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction at New Life Plastic Surgery Center. Butler picked up Walker after the procedure and was supposed to take her back to the recovery center.

“We really miss our mom, I’m still in disbelief,” said Tierra Gosha, Walker’s daughter.

NBC 6 spoke with Walker’s daughter for the first time. She says their family is still grieving.

“She loved her family, period. She was a caring loving person; my mom would give the shirt off her back. I just feel like she was robbed of life,” Gosha said.

Police say Butler is facing drug possession and dispensing charges. They say she charged women $200 per night for personal care during their recovery including giving patients medication.

But Walker never ended up at Chasing Dreams. Butler says that when she picked up Walker she told her she felt sick, so she drove her straight to the hospital where she died.

Gosha says her mother found Butler’s business through New Life.

“She told me that one of the ladies from the surgery center gave her information to that recovery home and that’s how my mom reached out,” Gosha said.

In April, New Life told NBC 6 that Walker’s procedure went as expected and was a success. They said she entered into surgery at 9:35 a.m. and went into the recovery room at 11:05 a.m., and was discharged into Chasing Dream’s care just before 2 p.m..

“The story that we were given in regards to her transferring my mom, it wasn’t adding up to me,” Gosha said.

While Gosha says nothing can make up for their loss, she just hopes others do their homework before going under the knife.

In February, another New Life patient died after a blood clot ended up in her lungs.

Butler spoke to NBC 6 after posting bond, saying she was not responsible for Walker’s death and plans on doing what she needs to do to make her recovery home legal.