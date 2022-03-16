Family Pleads for Help as Police Release New Details in Hit-and-Run Death

One careless driver took a life and devastated an entire family in the process.

On the weekend of March 6, Neker Flourosier was riding his bicycle home late at night on Rock Island Road in Tamarac. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators, someone driving a 2017 or 2018 Nissan Rogue slammed into him and drove away. The driver did not call 911, did not stop to render aid, and Flourosier died on the side of the road.

Today, his family is pleading for help from the public.

“I mean this is unimaginable, nobody expected this to happen and it’s just devastating, devastating for the immediate family, devastating for all of us,” said Flourosier’s cousin, Sherline Saint Preux.

The family wants to know how, why, and who committed the crime.

Authorities are searching for a driver after a man on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in Tamarac. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

“My cousin lay here dead for two days and we did not know where he was, all we’re asking is for the public to help us find the person who did this because our family deserves justice, too,” Saint Preux said.

“And also to the person who did this,” added Julio Munoz, the family’s attorney. “We appeal to you, if you have a conscience, turn yourself in and explain to the police what happened, it’s better for you to come to the police rather than police come to you.”

Flourosier’s mother had just arrived for a visit from Haiti a few days before her son was killed. His brother found the body.

“And the fact that this person did not even have the compassion to stop, and see if he was OK, maybe there was something that could’ve been done, maybe if an ambulance got here quick enough his life could’ve been saved,” Saint Preux said.

Detectives said they don’t know the color of the vehicle which hit Flourosier, but they do know it will have obvious front-end damage.

