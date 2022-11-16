Family Seeking Answers in Mysterious Death of Miami-Dade Man

Family members are hoping to find answers in the mysterious death of a man who collapsed in the shower of his southwest Miami-Dade apartment in early October.

James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before. His sister Trienice said he collapsed and his roommate called 911.

“He was a good man,” she said during a Wednesday news conference. “James had a gentle heart and would never hurt anyone.”

Alston showed up to his apartment with injuries no one could explain, Miami-Dade Police said. His sister said Alston lived with schizophrenia and learning disabilities.

“James suffered broken bones in his face, head and ribs," Trienice said. "His broken ribs harmed his arteries, stomach and liver.”

Officers arrived at the apartment near Coconut Palm Drive and Southwest 130th Avenue and transported him to the hospital.

“When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma to his body and he was unconscious,” MDPD Det. Suyapa Hubbard said.

Alston's family is hoping for clues to explain what happened.

“Maybe someone didn’t realize that he had succumbed to his injuries and could give us clues to what happened to him,” Trienice Alston said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.