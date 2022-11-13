Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Broward on Thursday.

According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward.

Dulcio's brother and sisters told NBC 6 they are worried for her safety because this is not like her at all.

"She doesn't just run away and never come home," said Dulcio's sister, Seminta Dulcio. "That's not who she is. This is a pretty grave situation."

Her sister told NBC 6 she called Dulcio several times early Friday morning, but she did not answer or return the phone calls so she went to her home to check on her.

"I bust through her door, she's not in there. We looked around, we just can't find Mimose," Seminta Dulcio said.

The family found that not only was Dulcio missing, but some other items were missing too and her cell phone had been broken and left inside the home.

"Something is really really wrong. Everyone needs to know," said Dulcio's brother, Enel Dulcio.

NBC 6 asked the family if they knew anyone who may have been in contact with her prior to her disappearance.

"Her husband," said Enel Dulcio. "I don't know if he's a person of interest. If he's not... why is he not a suspect. This is the only person we know saw her or know that was here when she was here."

Detectives have described Dulcio a woman with black hair and brown eyes who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Dulcio’s whereabouts is urged to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

Detectives were also asking anyone with information about the case who wishes to remain anonymous to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.