Family Seeks Justice After Man Dies While in BSO Custody

By Kim Wynne

A suspect died after being detained by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies early Thursday morning and the family is looking for answers.

“Our family is literally torn apart by this, and it’s tough,” said Nicole Reynolds. “This is a family member. This is a part of our life.”

Her nephew, 28-year-old Casheve Brady, died while in custody near Sistrunk Boulevard and NW 27th Street.

“We were just given a brushed off answer,” Reynolds said. “He looked like a suspect, was picked up, and died.”

BSO told NBC 6 deputies were looking for Brady in connection to a sexual assault that happened nearby.

Investigators said deputies found him near the bus stop and took him into custody.

While in custody, BSO said he had a medical emergency and became unresponsive.

Deputies administered CPR and Narcan, but Brady later died at the hospital.

Reynolds told NBC 6 her nephew was healthy and said the story doesn’t add up.

“How did he die so sudden,” she said. “He has no major medical issues. No one is answering us. Everything is it’s an internal affairs situation.”

On Thursday, NBC 6 spoke with one witness who said he saw some type of altercation between deputies and Brady.

“I saw him pick the guy up and slam him on the ground,” said the witness who did not want to be identified. “They physically picked him up and threw him in the car, then they realized oh, oh something’s wrong,” he said.

Reynolds described her nephew as quiet and said their family wants justice for his death.

“It’s not fair, honestly,” she said.

Neither BSO or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to our request for comment.

