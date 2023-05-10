Family Speaks After Man and Woman Fatally Shot While Driving in Fort Lauderdale

A family is seeking answers after a man and woman were fatally shot while driving near Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. near the ramp from Sunrise Boulevard to the northbound lanes of I-95.

Officers arrived and found two people, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV.

They were identified as 21-year-old Terri McKenzie and 23-year-old Vernaldo Donner, both of Deerfield Beach.

Footage from the scene showed the Mercedes riddled with bullet holes.

Barbara McKenzie is Terri's mother, and told NBC6 she is still in shock after learning her daughter was gunned down while in the car with her boyfriend.

"Young people have to have respect for life. And there are far too many guns in the community," McKenzie said. "The community has to get together and do something about the guns, but I’m afraid this is going to repeat itself over and over again.”

Fort Lauderdale Police Vernaldo Donner and Terri McKenzie

Both McKenzie and Donner were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where they later died, police said.

"When you see her, she’s always hugging you. She’s kissing you, she’s all over you. She’s so lovable," said Takesha Birdine, McKenzie's aunt.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to take place on Sunrise Boulevard just before the ramp, then continued along the ramp.

NBC6's Lorena Inclan has the emotional words from family members of the woman killed in the shooting.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said troopers canvassed the intersection and found around 18 shell casings on the roadway.

"It’s just hard right now to believe that she’s gone. She’s not coming back," Birdine said. "Just tying to process it, hoping it’s all a dream."

Police haven't released any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

