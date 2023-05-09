Man and Woman Die After Being Shot While Driving Near I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

A man and woman have died after they were shot while driving near Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. near the ramp from Sunrise Boulevard to the northbound lanes of I-95.

Officers arrived and found two people, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV.

Footage from the scene showed the Mercedes riddled with bullet holes.

Fort Lauderdale Police Vernaldo Donner and Terri McKenzie

Both victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where they later died, police said. They were identified as 21-year-old Terri McKenzie and 23-year-old Vernaldo Donner, both of Deerfield Beach.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to take place on Sunrise Boulevard just before the ramp, then continued along the ramp.

#FLPD #TrafficAlert 🚨



The below road closure is occurring on W Sunrise Blvd due to a shooting that occurred near I95.



🚧Westbound traffic between NW 16th Ave and I95 is shutdown.

🚧Eastbound traffic, the southbound I95 entry ramp, and traffic exiting I95 is not affected. pic.twitter.com/1YWGhxgWfy — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) May 9, 2023

Florida Highway Patrol officials said troopers canvassed the intersection and found around 18 shell casings on the roadway.

Residents said they were woken up by a barrage of more than a dozen gunshots.

"I heard like 15 gunshots go back-to-back, like bam, bam, bam,” Kenneth Gregory said. "It sounded close like it was at the neighbor's or towards us. I kind of got down and I was kind of looking out the window to make sure everything was okay and then I stepped outside and I saw a bunch of police cars and then I heard a car just start speeding going north."

Police haven't released any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

