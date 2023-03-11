Fans Flock to Miami Gardens for 16th Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival

It's one South Florida's biggest jazz music festivals. Jazz In The Gardens is back and it brought out thousands of people to the Hard Rock Stadium Saturday.

People came from all over to see some of their favorite artists.

"I'm here to see Ari Lenox, I love Ari Lenox, she's the screen on my phone,” Taye Freeman said.

Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival celebrates black music and culture with a star-studded artist lineup. After a two year hiatus because of COVID-19, the festival returned last year. This year marks 16 years.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"It's a wonderful environment, you can come and enjoy some live music,” Isa Francine said.

This isn't Isa Francine's first festival, but this year, she came to see one artist only.

"I've been trying to see El DeBarge and we are here today just for that,” Francine said. “His voice on point, perfect pitch, always a professional."

For many others, it was their first time in Miami Gardens, like Taye Freeman. While it's their first, they hope it's not their last.

"It's a little hot, but it's going to get popping that's for sure,” Freeman said.

Taye Freeman came down from Alabama to see Ari Lennox.

"Ever since she came out, I love her,” Freeman said.

Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El DeBarge and Adam Blackstone & The Legacy Experience performed Saturday. Erykah Badu, Charlie Wilson, Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole perform Sunday.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m. and performances start at 4:00 p.m.

There will also be a special soulful Sunday featuring several award-winning Gospel artists.