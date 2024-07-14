Hard Rock Stadium

Copa America Final delayed after fans swarm Hard Rock Stadium

An officer was struck with a rock during the incident, Miami-Dade Police confirmed.

Chaos at Hard Rock Stadium delayed the Copa America Final on Sunday, pushing back the start to 8:30 p.m.

Video from Only in Dade shows the moment fans jumped a fence at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, ahead of the highly-anticipated faceoff between Argentina and Colombia.

An officer was struck with a rock during an incident, Miami-Dade Police said.

Police later released a statement, confirming that several incidents took place as a result of unruly behavior and fans trying to access the stadium.

It happened just a few hours before Argentina and Colombia were set to battle for the title.

There are several people in custody, police added.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

