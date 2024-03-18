Coral Gables

Fatal crash in Coral Gables blocks all lanes in portion of LeJeune Road: Police

By NBC6

Coral Gables Police are investigating a fatal crash that prompted the closure of a stretch of LeJeune Road.

The crash happened at between Mendoza Avenue and SW 14th Street early Monday morning.

According to police, all north and southbound lanes will be blocked between the 1400 and 1600 block of LeJeune Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

