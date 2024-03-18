Fatal crash in Coral Gables blocks all lanes in portion of LeJeune Road: Police

Coral Gables Police are investigating a fatal crash that prompted the closure of a stretch of LeJeune Road.

The crash happened at between Mendoza Avenue and SW 14th Street early Monday morning.

Coral Gables Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash on LeJeune Rd. Both north and south bound traffic will be closed between the 1400 block and the 1600 block.



Please avoid the area if possible. #traffic pic.twitter.com/CizMqXRqvw — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) March 18, 2024

According to police, all north and southbound lanes will be blocked between the 1400 and 1600 block of LeJeune Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.