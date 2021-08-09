Father and Young Son Shot in Car in Liberty City: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating a shooting in Liberty City that left a father and his young son hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 44th Street.

Officials said the man and his son, who is believed to be around 10, were shot while they were inside a car.

The father drove both of them to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where they were in critical condition.

"We pray for the recovery of a 10-year-old child whose only fault was to be in the incomprehensible path of a criminal's murderous bullet. The silence of the knowing is deafening," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted about the shooting.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

We have a 10 year old boy who was the victim of a shooting by a soulless person(s). While @MiamiPD will do everything we can to catch the cowards responsible, this young man is fighting for his life. Please pause to send prayers of healing and comfort for him and his family. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 8, 2021