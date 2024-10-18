Homestead

Man under arrest after admitting to killing 7-month-old boy in Homestead: Police

The baby was brought into Baptist Health Homestead Hospital on Oct. 1, suffering from multiple fractures and a brain bleed. 

By Briana Trujillo

A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly killed a 7-month-old in Homestead. 

Daniel Nasir Griffiths, 23, was accused of second-degree murder after he admitted he caused the baby injuries that resulted in his death, according to an arrest report. 

Homestead police said they responded on Oct. 1 to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital after the child's maternal grandmother brought him in from Griffith’s home. He was suffering from multiple fractures and a brain bleed. 

The baby, whose relationship to Griffiths is not clear, died days later, on Oct. 4. An autopsy determined that he died from blunt force injuries. 

Daniel Nasir Griffiths, 23

Throughout the investigation, Griffiths allegedly provided different accounts of his whereabouts while he was caring for the child. 

Almost two weeks after the baby's death, on Thursday, Griffiths responded voluntarily to the Miami-Dade Police Department to give a statement, an arrest report states. 

According to the report, Griffiths “knowingly and willingly waived his right to have legal representation and subsequently provided a detailed statement of his actions resulting in critically injuring the victim and ultimately his death.”

