Female Detention Officer Accidentally Shoots Herself at Gun Range in Broward

A detention officer was hospitalized after she was accidentally hit by a bullet from her own weapon at a gun range in Broward Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened during a training exercise at Markham Park off State Road 84 in Sunrise.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the veteran female deputy, who works for the Department of Detention, was struck in the leg in a "self-inflicted accidental shooting."

She was taken by ground to a local hospital but was expected to be okay, officials said. Her identity wasn't released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other injuries were reported and no further information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.