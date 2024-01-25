Suspects threw cocaine, guns out window as they fled troopers in Broward County: FHP

Dashcam video shows the moments troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop a trio who allegedly had large amounts of cocaine and several guns as they tried to flee from authorities in Broward County.

The high-speed chase and takedown happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday on the Florida Turnpike north of Commercial Boulevard.

According to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were investigating 26-year-old Vincent Fernandes Barbosa for drug possession and tried to pull over the Silverado truck he was in for a traffic stop.

BSO Vincent Fernandes Barbosa, Julian Montes, and Tramain Reed

The Silverado failed to stop and continued speeding recklessly on the Turnpike, authorities said. The dashcam video, released Thursday, shows a trooper using two PIT maneuvers to try to stop the truck. They succeeded at the second attempt, causing the truck to spin around.

The footage then shows the officers jump out with their guns drawn and order the suspects out of their truck.

Video from Only in Dade appears to show a trooper struggling with one of the men as he tried to put him in handcuffs. According to the FHP report, 30-year-old Julian Montes, who was driving the truck, struck a trooper in his shoulder as he tried to place him under arrest.

Barbosa and 33-year-old Tramain Reed, who were the passengers in the truck, were also taken into custody.

According to the report, Barbosa told investigators they were on their way to sell a kilogram of cocaine for $20,000 when they saw troopers trying to pull them over but instead decided to flee.

While they fled, authorities said the suspects threw a bag filled with cocaine and three firearms out the window.

The trio faces several charges, including cocaine trafficking. Records show Montes and Reed are convicted felons. Barbosa, who is on felony probation for meth possession, faces additional charges of aggravated fleeing and battery on an officer.