‘It's Not Fair': Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen People in Little Havana

Several people have lost everything after a fire broke out in a two-story home Saturday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue says they received a call just before 4:15 p.m. of smoke coming from the second floor of a house on Southwest 13th Avenue and 6th Street.

The home is divided into several units, and it took firefighters three hours to put the flames out.

Alberto Reyes is one of more than a dozen people who live inside the home. He says the people who lived here before him warned them of electrical problems.

He wonders if that's what sparked a fire Saturday afternoon.

"You see on the news it happens to other people, but when it happens to you, that's when you go wow it happened to me.” Reyes said.

Reyes was able to grab four of his dogs. He says two are still missing. He says his dogs are like family.

"It's not fair that two of them are missing now,” Reyes said.

Reyes was emotional Saturday, but thankful his family or anybody else were inside when the fire started.

Miami Fire Rescue says no one was hurt, but it's possible 15 adults and two children will be displaced. Red Cross is helping six adults and one child but that number could grow.

Reyes is walking away from his home, unsure what's next for him and his family. He’s also searching for his two missing dogs, which are both black. MDFR didn’t find them in the home.