Firefighters battle blaze on car carrier trailer on Turnpike in Hollywood

Crews responded after a large fire broke out on a car carrier trailer on the Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood Monday morning.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard. Officials said three engines responded to the scene.

Footage showed flames and smoke pouring out of at least one vehicle on the carrier as firefighters doused the fire.

Officials haven't released any other information on the fire, including whether there were any injuries.

