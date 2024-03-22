Hialeah

Molotov cocktail sets barbershop ablaze destroying business: Hialeah Fire

By Monica Galarza

Hialeah Fire Rescue has confirmed an arson fire that destroyed a barbershop early Friday morning, officials said.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday, two men threw a Molotov cocktail at the business located on West 1st Avenue and 49th Street.

Video captured from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke coming from the business as first responders attempted to put out the blaze.

Officials said the fire was under control and did not spread to any of the neighboring businesses.

The owner of the business, Ariel Esquivel, told NBC6 he has insurance, but is very upset to have lost everything.

“We can't suspect anything because we have no way of knowing the truth, Esquivel said.

The owner said he doesn't have any problems with anyone and only hopes police can find the men responsible.

Although there were also no reported injuries due to the fire, at least eight employees are now without a job.

“We feel awful. We're all basically out of a job," Esquivel said. "Now, I suppose little by little we'll get back on our feet. We'll be alright."

Hialeah Police did confirm there is surveillance video but they’re not releasing it at this time.

So far, police have not released any information as to the identities of the men who started the fire or if there have been any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

