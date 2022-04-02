Flight Delays, Cancellations at South Florida Airports Due to Expected Bad Weather

Travelers at South Florida airports are preparing for their flights to be delayed and even canceled Saturday due to expected bad weather moving through the area later in the evening.

At Miami International Airport, a total of 12 flights - nine arriving and three departing - have been canceled as of 5:30 p.m.

Airport officials said the main cause was thunderstorms in central Florida expected to be approaching the South Florida area on Saturday night.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a total of 30 flights and 136 delays have been reported due to weather and operational issues.

"They’re just saying that we’ll rebook you guys for the next available flight and they booked us for tomorrow," said Julie Yefremov, whose flight from Miami to Cancun, Mexico was canceled.

A spokesperson for Miami International Airport told NBC 6 travelers should check with their airline throughout the evening Saturday to check on the status of their flight.