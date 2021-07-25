South Florida

Flood Watch Continues for Most of Miami-Dade, Broward as Unsettled Weather Keeps Up Through Work Week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning to head to head outside Saturday, pack an umbrella.

A flood watch continues for most of Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 8 p.m. Monday as we prepare for more showers and storms -- the heaviest of which will be confined to the afternoon hours.

Highs will be right around 90° the next few days.

Unsettled weather continues through Wednesday before drier air starts to slowly work in.

A gradual drop in rainfall begins Thursday and continues into the weekend.

We are still monitoring the area of low pressure off Florida’s northeast coast.

There is a 50% chance this becomes a tropical depression, but our impacts here really don’t change either way. The rainy pattern is enhanced whether this system develops or not.

