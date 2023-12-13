Flood watch issued for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach ahead of possible heavy rainfall

Flood watches were issued for portions of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach on Wednesday as heavy rain was expected to move through the area.

The flood watch was issued for metro and coastal areas and will be in effect through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Look for the rain and wind to pick up through the day Wednesday with some gusts to 40 mph.

A wind advisory, a small craft advisory and a high risk of rip currents were also in effect in South Florida.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dec 13 @ 6 AM - A Flood Watch is in effect for coastal and metro Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. Confused what the difference between a Flood Watch and Warning is? Here is a quick review! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/UW5IWJmGK8 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 13, 2023

Many areas could see over 4 inches of rain by Thursday evening with maybe close to double that by Sunday in some spots.

Morning temperatures will hover around 70 with afternoon numbers struggling to get out of the mid-70s.

A front will finally push through later Sunday or early next week and I think you’ll like the results.

Humidity and rain chances will come way down along with temperatures.

We could be back to morning 50s as early as Tuesday morning. The sun will make a return as well.