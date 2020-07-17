Florida Adds 11,466 Coronavirus Cases, 128 Virus-Related Deaths Friday

What to Know Florida reported more than 11,400 new cases Friday, bringing the state's total to more than 327,000

The state reported 128 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 4,805 since the outbreak began

More than 83,000 cases have been confirmed in the last week, about 25% of the total count

Florida added more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases to its tally Friday, pushing the state's total close to 330,000 as the death toll rose by more than a hundred for the fourth day in a row.

With 11,466 new COVID-19 cases, the state's fourth largest increase, the total count rose to 327,241, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

The state has seen a large increase in cases in the past several weeks, with more than 83,000 cases confirmed in the last seven days, about 25% of the total count.

Florida also reported 128 deaths Friday, the third-highest one-day jump on record, bringing the death toll to 4,805.

The state had set a record with 156 new reported deaths on Thursday. On a seven-day average, Florida is now at over 100 deaths per day — well above previous months.

Friday's additional deaths include some that took place days or weeks ago, because of the delay involved in confirming whether they were COVID-related.

One bright spot is the share of all tests coming back positive yesterday was 14.3%, down from 18.3% Monday and over 20% one day last week. It’s the fourth straight decline in that overall positivity rate.

When only new cases are analyzed, the positivity rate is even lower, 11.9%, also in a four day-decline.

Hospitalizations statewide also appear to be leveling off, though still at high levels, with 366 Florida residents having been hospitalized since Thursday's reported number.

Statewide, more than 2,880,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 20,191 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

In Miami-Dade County, the state's most populous and the current epicenter of the outbreak, there were 2,442 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, pushing the county's total to 77,867.

In Broward County, 1,347 new COVID-19 cases brought the county's total to 36,913, along with 464 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 23,711 cases and 638 deaths. Monroe County had 715 cases and 6 reported deaths.

Laura Rodriguez spoke with several officers tasked with making sure ordinances aimed at keeping residents safe and healthy are being followed.

On Thursday evening, Miami-Dade county commissioners unanimously voted to install a civil fine of $100 for those caught without wearing a mask. The rule went into effect immediately.

"I applaud (Miami-Dade County Commissioners') unanimous decision to make the violation of our masks order a civil infraction," Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a tweet. "This allows code enforcement officers to issue citations to those who don't comply with the emergency order in Miami-Dade County, helping police with this task."

I applaud @MiamiDadeBCC's unanimous decision to make the violation of our masks order a civil infraction. This allows code enforcement officers to issue citations to those who don't comply with the emergency order in @MiamiDadeCounty, helping police with this task. (1/2) — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 16, 2020

Anyone who does not comply with the "New Normal" guidelines can now be cited by Miami-Dade police or by Miami-Dade Code Enforcement, both of which have the authority to issue tickets with fines of up to $100. Individuals who are unable to pay the fine will be subject to community service.

Also Thursday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the situation there has become so dire that he is considering another stay-at-home order and business shutdown. Suarez said at a news conference he would meet with business leaders before making a decision, possibly Friday.

“It’s important for us to understand the reality of the situation we’re in and the gravity of the decisions in front of us,” Suarez said on Twitter. “We know how impactful a stay at home order could be and we’re doing everything we can to avoid it but this is a public health crisis and lives are at stake.”