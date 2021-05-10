Florida Adds Over 2,290 New Covid Cases, Reports 52 More Resident Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 2,290 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 52.

The 2,296 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,272,102 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 52 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 35,783. An additional 715 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.01% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.31%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 491,028 cases on Monday, an increase of 529 since Sunday, along with a total of 6,259 COVID-related deaths, seven more than were reported Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 240,143 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 202, along with 2,965 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of one.

Palm Beach County had 145,485 total cases and 2,797 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,988 cases and 49 deaths.