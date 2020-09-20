Florida Adds Over 2,500 New COVID Cases Sunday; New Positivity Rate Again Below 5 Percent

What to Know The 2,521 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 683,754, according to figures released by the state's Department of Health

Florida added more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases Sunday as the positivity rate for new cases remained below 5%.

The 2,521 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 683,754, according to figures released by the state's Department of Health.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 9, with 13,296 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 163 non-residents have died in the state from the disease.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The latest numbers come after the positivity rate for all cases reported was 6.23%. The positivity rate of new cases was below 5% for the ninth day in a row at 4.64% on Sunday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 166,881 cases, an increase of 365 since Saturday, along with 3,055 COVID-related deaths.

In Broward County, there were 75,682 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 183, along with 1,320 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 45,329 cases and 1,277 virus-related deaths, while Monroe County had 1,809 cases and 22 deaths.