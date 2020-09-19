coronavirus

Florida Adds Over 3,500 New COVID Cases Saturday; New Positivity Rate Again Below 5 Percent

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 62, with 13,287 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date

  • The 3,573 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 681,233, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health
  • Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 62, with 13,287 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date
  In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 166,516 cases, an increase of about 536 since Friday, along with 3,055 COVID-related deaths

Florida added over 3,500 new coronavirus cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll continued to climb while the positivity rate for new cases remains below 5 percent.

The 3,573 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 681,233, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 62, with 13,287 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 163 non-residents have died in the state, one more than Friday's total.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The latest numbers come after the positivity rate for all cases reported was 5.7%, the eighth day in a row that number was below 6%. The positivity rate of new cases was below 5% for the eighth day in a row at 4.53% on Saturday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 166,516 cases, an increase of about 536 since Friday, along with 3,055 COVID-related deaths, 28 more than were reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 75,499 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 233, along with 1,319 virus-related deaths, two more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 45,156 cases and 1,277 virus-related deaths, while Monroe County had 1,804 cases and 22 deaths.

