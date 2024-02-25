Florida Amber Alert issued for young boy last seen in Palm Beach County

A Florida AMBER Alert was issued on Sunday evening, for a young boy in Palm Beach County.

Christian Simeus was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of West 3rd Street in Riviera Beach.

The child is 3'7 and about 57 pounds. He was wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts and red Spider-Man shoes.

He may be with Jean Simeus, 44, traveling in a 2019 black BMW 440i Gran Coupe with GA tag number TBZ4664. The vehicle has tinted windows, according to the AMBER Alert.