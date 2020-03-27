Florida Coronavirus Cases Soar to 2,900, as Miami-Dade Reports 1st Virus-Related Death

What to Know More than 400 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,900

More than 450 people remain hospitalized throughout the state

Miami-Dade reported its first COVID-19-related death

More than 400 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Florida Friday for a total of 2,900, as the state's death toll increased to 34 and Miami-Dade had its first COVID-19-related death.

Of the 2,900 cases, 763 were in Miami-Dade and 614 were in Broward, according to the figures released by the Florida Department of Health. Of the 416 new cases reported Friday, 210 were from the two counties.

Miami-Dade's first death related to the virus was reported Friday. Broward's death toll was at 5.

Another 194 cases were reported in Palm Beach, while Monroe had 16 cases.

In addition to the 34 deaths - up from 29 reported deaths on Thursday - more than 450 people were hospitalized throughout the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he expected the number of diagnosed cases would continue to rise as testing sites opened around the state for people suspected of having the disease and others who are at high risk of contracting it, such as health care workers.

The disease was also taking a tough toll on the state's economy, with 74,000 residents applying for unemployment benefits last week, a tenfold increase over the week before. Since then, the state's tourism industry has essentially shut down and restaurants have been restricted to takeout and delivery.

Broward County officials issued an emergency order to urge residents to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports.

Meanwhile, the second-largest county in the state, Broward, issued an order requiring residents to stay home starting Friday unless they were getting food or other essentials, headed to work or had an emergency. Two election poll workers tested positive for the virus, including one who handled licenses and other documents at a precinct where 61 people voted, said Steven Vancore, a spokesman for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

Vancore said the worker did not handle documents for all of those voters, but “at least some of them." The worker was also a greeter during nine days of early voting. Officials contacted all but two of the poll workers who worked “in proximity" with the infected individuals.

The other poll worker who tested positive held a position that generally requires little or no contact with voters.

At the Atria Willow Wood assisted living facility, three more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the death toll at the center to 6.

The mental and physical health of our first responders is being put to the test during this pandemic. The City of Miami's fire chief says they're keeping a keen eye on their firefighters. NBC 6's Nathalia Ortiz reports.

Cities in Miami-Dade County, the state's largest, were taking similar measures to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. Miami Beach, Coral Gables and three other cities had enacted stay-at-home orders for their residents. Miami was enacting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew starting Friday.

"Take personal responsibility. We all must act as if we were infected with COVID-19 and stay home as much as possible," Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Friday.

Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott wrote in a letter to Gimenez that a countywide ban on unneeded travel “is our best chance to flatten the curve and save as many lives as possible.”

In Monroe County, a checkpoint was set up on U.S. 1 to stop non-residents from entering the Florida Keys.

Courtesy Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Despite criticism from Democrats and others, DeSantis has refused to issue a statewide stay-at-home order like those imposed in California, New York, Illinois and elsewhere. He said he doesn't think they are effective and that they aren't needed in the counties that have no or few cases. Most of those counties are small and rural.

He has ordered some statewide measures such as closing bars and gyms and limiting restaurants. State parks have been closed. Anyone arriving from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut within the past three weeks must self-quarantine under threat of 60 days in jail. The state issued recommendations Wednesday that people 65 and older or with health issues confine themselves to their home.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

On Thursday, Miami-area hospitals received crew members from two Costa Cruise ships, the Magica and Favolosa. Carnival Corp., which owns the cruise line, said in a statement that the ships were empty except for crew members. They remained offshore.

About a dozen crew members from two cruise ships that were off the coast of South Florida were hospitalized in Miami Thursday after they became sick, officials said. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports.

Lifeboats brought the ill crew members into the Port of Miami, where they were greeted by doctors and nurses wearing protective masks and overalls. They were walked to a screening area and then taken to an ambulance.

Both vessels were both last in port at the Caribbean island of St. Maarten: the Magica on March 17 and the Favolosa on Saturday, according to vesselfinder.com. About 30 crew members had shown flu-like symptoms, but only about a dozen required hospitalization, Carnival said.

The ships had tried to dock in several Caribbean ports to get treatment for the crew members, but had been turned away, the company said. The Miami hospital officials said they felt it was important that the crew receive treatment immediately.

“While we are all committed to preserving resources for our own residents, an international community like Miami would never turn our backs on people aboard ships at our shores,” Jackson Health, the University of Miami and Baptist Health said in a joint statement.