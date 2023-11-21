Florida gas prices dip to new 2023 lows just in time for Thanksgiving travel: AAA

Gas prices in Florida have fallen to new 2023 lows as nearly 2.8 million Floridians prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon was $3.04 which is 15 cents cheaper than it was a week ago and the lowest average daily price since the end of December 2022, AAA said.

It's also 37 cents less than what drivers paid last Thanksgiving.

"More than half of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to AAA, the drop in oil prices has been a big contributor to the recent plunge at the gas pump.

Crude oil fell from $93 a barrel in late September to $72 a barrel just last week.

Where in Florida could I find the cheapest gas?

If you are traveling through the Sunshine State you may find gas in certain areas that are even under $3.

The cheapest gas prices can be found in Pensacola ($2.88), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.90), or Panama City ($2.98).

The highest gas prices were in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.28), Naples ($3.19) and Tallahassee ($3.17).

In Miami-Dade, the average price at the pump on Tuesday was $3.07 a gallon. In Broward gas was $3.12 a gallon and in Palm Beach it was $3.25, according to the AAA report.

Tips to save money on gas

There several ways drivers can save money at the pump.

Here are some tips to reduce your fuel costs as you prepare to travel this holiday season:

Try to drive more smoothly. This could help your car engine run more efficiently.