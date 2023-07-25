Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis uninjured after being involved in car crash in Tennessee

Campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin said DeSantis was traveling to an event in Chattanooga when the crash happened

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured after he was involved in a car crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning, his campaign said.

Campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin said DeSantis was traveling to an event in Chattanooga when the crash happened.

He and his team were uninjured, Griffin said.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin said in a statement.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details of the wreck were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Ron DeSantisFloridadecision 2024
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us