Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis uninjured after being involved in car crash in Tennessee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured after he was involved in a car crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning, his campaign said.

Campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin said DeSantis was traveling to an event in Chattanooga when the crash happened.

He and his team were uninjured, Griffin said.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin said in a statement.

Further details of the wreck were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.