Florida man struck, killed by Brightline train less than one week after services begin to Orlando

A 25-year-old homeless man was struck and killed Thursday morning by a Brightline train in Florida, officials said.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. in the Indian River Estates area near Midway Road and U.S. Highway 1.

The crash comes less than a week after Brightline began its service between South Florida and Orlando.

Detectives said a northbound Brightline train struck and killed the man, who was trespassing on the railroad tracks.

Video of the incident shows investigators covering a body on the railroad tracks with a white sheet.

In an afternoon news conference, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara identified the victim as Braden Rider Meyer.

"Sadly, there's strong evidence to suggest that he may potentially have committed suicide in this incident," Mascara said. "We're asking the public to keep this young man's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, and if you know of Braden's activities the past 24 hours or his state of mind if you would call us and share that information with us."

The man's death is still under investigation, officials said.