Florida Primary Live Updates: Polls close in Miami-Dade and Broward, results coming in

What to Know Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2024 Florida's Primary

The only statewide race on the ballot is for the Senate seat held by Republican Rick Scott

Incumbents were running for 27 of the state's 28 House seats

Local races were expected to be the main motivator to get people to the polls, including school board seats

For the first time in decades, Miami-Dade residents are voting for a sheriff

