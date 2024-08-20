Florida Primary Live Updates: Polls close in Miami-Dade and Broward, results coming in

What to Know
- Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2024 Florida's Primary
- The only statewide race on the ballot is for the Senate seat held by Republican Rick Scott
- Incumbents were running for 27 of the state's 28 House seats
- Local races were expected to be the main motivator to get people to the polls, including school board seats
- For the first time in decades, Miami-Dade residents are voting for a sheriff
A U.S. Senate seat, congressional seats and a multitude of local elections for everything from school board to sheriff to commissioner were on the ballot for Florida's Primary on Tuesday.