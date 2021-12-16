Florida Reports 6,846 New Daily COVID-19 Cases, Triple Total From 4 Days Ago

Florida's daily COVID-19 cases have more than tripled in just the past few days, with more than 6,800 reported Wednesday.

The 6,846 cases reported by the state to the Centers for Disease Control Wednesday are the most since Sept. 24, and more than triple Sunday's reported total of 1,950.

Florida's reported cases have been steadily increasing all week, with 3,036 cases on Monday and 4,137 cases on Tuesday, totals not seen since October.

Just over a month ago, on Nov. 7, Florida had a daily case total of just 271.

Despite the increase, case figures are still well below what they were during this summer's Covid surge, when daily cases were frequently over 20,000.

With the rise in cases and questions to be answered about the omicron variant, Miami-Dade County reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the numbers of COVID-19 cases treated each day and the availability of hospital beds.

Since the pandemic began last year, Florida has had more than 3,730,000 reported cases.

Florida's Covid death toll was at 62,191 as of Wednesday, according to the CDC.