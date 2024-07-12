Florida Smart ID removed from app stores pending improvements

Florida Smart ID has been removed from app stores while transportation officials make improvements on the application, authorities announced in an email to users on Thursday.

The Florida Smart ID app was a digital version of your driver's license. It did not replace the physical license, which should always be carried while operating a motor vehicle, but it was also not “simply a photo of your license... [but] a safe, trusted and contactless proof of identity or age.”

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said the app would be removed from app stores while they worked on enhancing service to customers.

The department reported unspecified issues with the service as recently as June, which were later resolved.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

‼️Update: Issue Resolved‼️



FLHSMV’s driver license systems are experiencing a degradation of services. FLHSMV is working with its vendor to resolve and stabilize the system as soon as possible. Additional updates will be made as available. pic.twitter.com/7B1i0n9ueq — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) June 24, 2024

Anyone with the app is advised to delete it, since it will not be functional.

The new and improved version is expected to be developed by early 2025, after officials select a new vendor and make the enhancements, FLHSMV said in the email.

The department did not say what those modifications could include.