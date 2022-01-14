Florida

Florida Teacher Quit After Yelling Racial Slur: School

The 59-year-old white woman continued using the slur after going to the principal’s office Wednesday at Lealman Innovation Academy

By The Associated Press

empty classroom
NBC News

A substitute teacher in Florida has resigned after students said she yelled a racial slur in the classroom.

The 59-year-old white woman continued using the slur after going to the principal’s office Wednesday at Lealman Innovation Academy, Pinellas County school officials told the Tampa Bay Times.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Principal Connisheia Garcia is Black, as are about 75% of the students at the school in St. Petersburg, which focuses on personalized learning for students in grades six through 12.

District spokeswoman Isabel Mascareñas says the principal reported the substitute teacher to human resources and she was put on a do-not-use list.

Local

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

Man Injured in Domestic-Related Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Home: Police

Palm Beach County 2 hours ago

Florida Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Teen at Party

“They were setting up a time to review” the complaint, she told the newspaper. “Before they could set a date, she resigned.”

The woman had worked in several schools without incident after being hired on July 1, Mascareñas said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaPinellas Countyracial slur
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us