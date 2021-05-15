Florida Vaccine Update: Miami-Dade Schools Offering Vaccine Doses This Weekend

Across South Florida, several locations - including schools in one district - will be allowing residents as young as 12 years old to get their latest doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.
Six Miami-Dade Schools to Offer Vaccines This Weekend
Vaccines for the general public are available this Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16th, at six school locations in Miami-Dade from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- North Miami Senior High School: 13110 NE 8th Ave, North Miami, FL 33161
- Miami Jackson Senior High School: 1751 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142
- Miami Sunset Senior High School: 13125 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33183
- Homestead Senior High School: 2351 SE 12th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035
- Robert Morgan Educational Center: 18180 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL 33177
- Hialeah Gardens Senior High School: 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
Appointments are not required but you are encouraged to pre-register by clicking this link.
City of North Miami Giving Second Dose of Pfizer Vaccine This Weekend
The event will be a follow-up from one that took place April 24th and 25th. Doses will be given at the Joe Celestin Center (1525 NW 135th Street) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
UM Health, DiMaggio Children's Hospital to Begin Vaccination Children Ages 12+
Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood will begin vaccinating children ages 12-15 with the Pfizer vaccine by appointment only. Appointments are open through Centralized Scheduling at 954-276-4340 or via MyChart.
UHealth will provide free vaccinations to uninsured and underprivileged children starting Monday, May 17th from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- May 17th - Visitation Catholic Church (1821 NW 22nd Street, Miami)
- May 18th - Center for Haitian Studies (8260 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami)
- May 19th - Air Base K-8 Center (12829 SW 272nd Street, Homestead)
- May 21st - Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (11691 NW 25th Street, Doral)
- May 22nd - Little Havana Health Fair (434 SW 3rd Avenue, Miami)
Appointments can be schedule at 305-243-6407 and walk-ins are also welcomed.
