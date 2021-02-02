Florida Vaccine Updates: Boost Coming to Florida's Supply, New Pods Coming to Broward

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Florida could be on the way to seeing a major rise in their supply after a feud between the state's Governor and the White House - while some residents in one South Florida county will be getting a new chance to get their sought after dosages.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Biden Administration Boosts Florida's Vaccine Supply

Concerns expressed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month that Florida could be forced to withhold first doses of vaccine to allow booster shots to be given have so far proven unfounded.

That's because the Biden administration this week boosted the number of doses sent to Florida to 307,000 -- the biggest shipment in the last six weeks.

Florida has administered more than 2 million vaccinations, including second shots. That's mediocre -- 25th per capita among all states and the District of Columbia, according to the centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida Gov. DeSantis Optimistic as State's COVID Hospitalizations Declining

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's seeing reasons for optimism as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have been declining over the past couple weeks and more seniors have received vaccines.

During a news conference at The Villages Monday, DeSantis said state hospitalizations for coronavirus peaked in the middle of January at around 7,700.

DeSantis said the state has vaccinated nearly 30% of the state's 4.5 million seniors, which could be related to the hospitalizations going down.

Vaccine Pod Opening at Palm Aire Community in Broward: DeSantis

A vaccine pod will soon be opening at the Palm Aire community in Broward, DeSantis announced Monday.

DeSantis said about 3,500 doses will initially be going to the community.

Lauderhill Opens New Site Monday for Vaccinations

The city became the latest to open a new site with this one being at John Mullins Park, located at 2000 Northwest 55 Avenue and being open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This site is available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY to Lauderhill residents who are 65+ years and older. Vaccination appointments can be scheduled online at lauderhill-fl.gov/covid19.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.