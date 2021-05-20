Florida Vaccine Updates: Broward Schools to Start Giving Doses, Pandemic's Toll on Mental Health in Teens

Across South Florida, one major county will be offering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at school campus across the area starting next week.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Broward County Administering Second Doses of Pfizer Vaccines at Schools Starting May 25th

The partnership between the Florida Department of Health-Broward County and the Broward County Public Schools is providing the second round of free, voluntary Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students, staff and their families ages 12 and up at all public high schools and participating charter high schools in the county.

Students younger than18 years of age can be vaccinated without a parent or guardian present if they bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian with them to the event. The event runs from May 25th to June 1st. For a list of locations, click on this link.

Vaccination Site at Miami Dade College to Close

The vaccination site at Miami Dade College will close May 25.

The site, operated by the State of Florida and supported by FEMA, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The centers were established in locations accessible to socially vulnerable populations and they were successful in their mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Florida and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities," said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator.

Local Doctors Warn About Pandemic Toll on Kids' Mental Health

As COVID-19 spread last spring, so did the uncertainty and fear over the virus. Life suddenly changed – many businesses closed while schools and universities went virtual.

Those early days of the pandemic remain a fresh memory for Sara. The 20-year-old college student said the abrupt and indefinite change impacted her in ways she never imagined.

Dr. David Rube, the medical director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry program at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, said there are several warning signs to look out for. For those signs, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.