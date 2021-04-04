Florida Vaccine Updates: FEMA Site at Miami Dade College Open on Easter Sunday

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of the largest sites in South Florida distributing the vaccine will continue to do so even on the Easter holiday Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Miami Dade College FEMA Site To Remain Open Easter Sunday

If you are ages 40 and over and thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, the Miami Dade College North Division of Emergency Management FEMA site will be administering vaccines Easter Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles announced anyone that meets the age criteria may go to a FEMA supported site with a valid government-issued ID and receive a COVID vaccine without an appointment.

On Monday, April 5th, anyone ages 16 and 17 will be able to receive a vaccine for that one day. In order to receive the vaccine, the teen must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and show proof that the person is in fact a parent or legal guardian with either a birth certificate or court document.

Federally-Supported Vaccination Sites in Florida Shifting From Pfizer to J&J Shots

Federally-supported vaccination sites in Florida will transition to administrating the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot next week.

"The state has been able to make this change as it receives an increased allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week," a press release read.

Starting Tuesday, April 6, the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be available at the sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami.