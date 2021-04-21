Florida Vaccine Updates: New Site Opening in Sweetwater Starting Wednesday

Several locations across South Florida will be opening locations Wednesday or continuing to keep locations open - including one situated on the campus of a major university.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Sweetwater Announces New COVID Vaccination Site Starting Wednesday

Mayor Orlando Lopez announced the location, which will open at Ronselli Park (250 SW 114th Avenue). The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be closed on Sundays.

The walk-up site will distribute the Moderna vaccine and all Florida residents over the age of 18 are eligible. No closure date has been announced.

FIU, Florida Department of Health Bring Vaccine Bus to Campus

The bus, a partnership between the school and the state, will be located in the northeast corner of campus through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The vaccine bus will offer the Pfizer vaccine on a first come first served basis. In addition, a limited allotment of vaccines will be available at the bus for FIU students, faculty and staff age 18 or older, or those 16 and older accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The health department vaccine bus will return to administer second doses the week of May 11.

Homestead Announces Walk-Up Event This Saturday

The city, in coordination with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, will hold the event at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field, located at 675 North Homestead Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

400 vaccinations will be administered and no appointment is necessary. Florida residents ages 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and a second dose will be scheduled.

