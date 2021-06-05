Florida Vaccine Updates: North Miami Starts Vaccination Event Lasting Eight Days on Saturday

One South Florida city will be holding an event starting Saturday encouraging residents to get the vaccine needed in the fight against COVID-19.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

North Miami Holding Vaccine Event Starting Saturday

The city will hold the event in conjunction with Angel Victory Health Services as part of an eight day vaccination site offering the Moderna vaccine.

The site will open at 8 a.m. at the Joe Celestin Center, located at 1525 Northwest 135th Street, and run through June 12th.

Miami Dade College Teaming Up With Walmart for COVID Vaccine Event Next Week

Miami Dade College is teaming up with Walmart to provide doses of the COVID vaccine at several campuses starting next week.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 8 th at the Hialeah campus (1780 West 49 th Street, Rom 5101)

at the Hialeah campus (1780 West 49 Street, Rom 5101) Wednesday, June 9 th at the Doral campus (3800 Northwest 115 th Avenue, Room 1102)

at the Doral campus (3800 Northwest 115 Avenue, Room 1102) Thursday, June 10th at the Kendall campus (11011 Southwest 104th Street, Room K-413)

No insurance is required and anyone over the age 12 is eligible, though anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Click here for info on how to make an appointment.

Barry University Joins the White House's COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

Barry University is the first institution in South Florida to join the White House's initiative to get more people vaccinated.

The COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, part of the National Month of Action to mobilize 70% of adults to get at least one shot by July 4, calls on participating institutions to: