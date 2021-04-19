Florida Vaccine Updates: Several New Walk-Up Sites Opening on Monday

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine becomes available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to get vaccinated.

Two cities in Miami-Dade County will be opening their doors to new sites on Monday aimed at helping get doses of the vaccine out to the general public.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Homestead, Hialeah Opens Vaccine Walk-Up Sites Starting Monday

The sites will open as a coordinated effort between the cities and the Florida Department of Emergency Management at the FOP Lodge located at Harris Field (675 North Homestead Blvd.) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and at Milander Center in Hialeah (4800 Palm Avenue) starting at 9 a.m.

400 Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the Homestead site with no appointment needed and everyone over the age of 18 years old being eligible. All individuals will have their second dose scheduled.

Pfizer First Doses Returning to FEMA Sites, Including Miami Dade College

The decision came after the FDA and CDC ordered a pause on the Johnson & Johnson one dose shot earlier this week due to rare complications.

The site at the school's North campus was scheduled to close in May, which was why they moved to J&J only last week. It is unknown if they plan to extend operations for those needing a second dose of Pfizer in the coming weeks.