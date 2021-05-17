Florida Vaccine Updates: UM Health, DiMaggio Children's Hospital Begin Vaccinating Children Ages 12+ Monday

In South Florida on Monday, children ages 12-15 will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood and at UHealth.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

UM Health, DiMaggio Children's Hospital to Begin Vaccination Children Ages 12+

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood will begin vaccinating children ages 12-15 with the Pfizer vaccine by appointment only. Appointments are open through Centralized Scheduling at 954-276-4340 or via MyChart.

UHealth will provide free vaccinations to uninsured and underprivileged children starting Monday, May 17th from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

May 17th - Visitation Catholic Church (1821 NW 22nd Street, Miami)

May 18th - Center for Haitian Studies (8260 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami)

May 19th - Air Base K-8 Center (12829 SW 272nd Street, Homestead)

May 21st - Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (11691 NW 25th Street, Doral)

May 22nd - Little Havana Health Fair (434 SW 3rd Avenue, Miami)

Appointments can be schedule at 305-243-6407 and walk-ins are also welcomed.

Click here for a list of vaccination locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties