Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins. Here's what you can get tax-free

As the calendar inches closer to the start of a new school year, parents are busy helping their children get ready by stocking up on school supplies.

But with inflation continuing to affect our economy, smart shopping will once again be key this year.

“You might be paying more than a couple of years ago, but compared to last year, it’s about the same," said Samantha Gordon, the deals editor at Consumer Reports.

Like last year, the deals are there — you’re just going to have to work a little harder to find them. Gordon said as tempting as it is to get everything at one store, it’s not the best strategy when it comes to saving money.

“Price comparison is an important step in shopping if you’re looking to save money," she said. "So knowing what retailers are selling items for can really help you."

That’s why it’s best to have a game plan in place before you start your back-to-school shopping. Compare prices at the different stores online, and check out the ads for in-store specials.

Now is a great time to save even more. Not only are stores offering special deals on school supplies, but Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Monday, July 24, where you can buy most of the items your child will need tax-free – including pricey laptops.

“The tax-free period runs through Aug. 6 and includes learning aids, school supplies and clothing," Gordon said. "And if you need a laptop, the tax-free applies to anything up to $1,500."

Also, before you buy a laptop, check with your child’s school because they may be able to provide one for free.

No sales tax will be collected during the two-week tax holiday on the following items:

Clothing, footware and certain accessories that cost $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles $30 or less

PCs, laptops, monitors and other computer-related accessories that are $1,500 or less when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

If money is a concern, there's another good option.

"You can consider not buying everything on the list before school starts," Gordon said. "A lot of these things won’t be needed in the first month.”

Stores also tend to start dropping prices on school supplies once the school year begins — you’re going to miss out on the tax holiday, but you may be able to snag a good deal on the items you don’t buy right away.