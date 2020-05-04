Florida’s Coronavirus Cases Approach 37,000, With State’s Death Toll at 1,399

What to Know Florida's COVID-19 total rose to 36,897 Monday, about 800 more cases since Sunday

The state's coronavirus-related death toll was at 1,399

More than 6,100 people have been hospitalized for the virus in the state to-date, and about 446,000 have been tested

Florida had more than 800 new coronavirus cases Monday bringing the state's total close to 37,000, as parts of the state excluding South Florida began to reopen.

Total cases in the state were at 36,897, while 20 new COVID-19-related deaths brought the toll to 1,399, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

More than 6,100 people have been hospitalized for the virus in the state to-date, and about 446,000 have been tested.

Miami-Dade's coronavirus cases rose to 13,092, while Broward was at 5,382. Palm Beach County had 3,311 cases, and Monroe had 80.

Among Florida's coronavirus-related deaths, 378 were in Miami-Dade, with another 208 in Broward. Palm Beach had 196 deaths, while Monroe still had just 3.

The City of Miami remained the state's epicenter for coronavirus, with 8,166 cases, followed by Hialeah with 1,612. In Broward County, Hollywood had 1,301 cases and Fort Lauderdale had 1,272.

Meanwhile, many of the state's businesses and restaurants were reopening Monday under Florida's first phase of coronavirus recovery. Under the plan, restaurants can operate at 25 percent capacity, while retail stores must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were excluded from Gov. Ron DeSantis' phase one reopenings.